Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1332 Marwood Drive Available 03/31/19 Stunning West Allen TX corner lot rental home designed for entertaining! - Rare updated 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2-story home on a West Allen corner lot! With beautiful granite counter tops and cozy family room with windows overlooking the large covered patio and grassy play area, this house is perfect for entertaining.



Walking distance to exemplary schools and COMMUNITY POOL! Close to Hwy 121 & 75, shopping, dining, etc.



New in 2018: Freshly painted throughout, brand new wood-look floors, carpet and tiles. Foundation

2014: Roof with a solar panel replaced, 16+ Seer Dual AC replaced in 2014

2012: Windows replaced

2011: Water heater and garage door replaced



Contact Neal today! House will not last long!!

Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4594755)