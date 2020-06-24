Amenities
1332 Marwood Drive Available 03/31/19 Stunning West Allen TX corner lot rental home designed for entertaining! - Rare updated 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2-story home on a West Allen corner lot! With beautiful granite counter tops and cozy family room with windows overlooking the large covered patio and grassy play area, this house is perfect for entertaining.
Walking distance to exemplary schools and COMMUNITY POOL! Close to Hwy 121 & 75, shopping, dining, etc.
New in 2018: Freshly painted throughout, brand new wood-look floors, carpet and tiles. Foundation
2014: Roof with a solar panel replaced, 16+ Seer Dual AC replaced in 2014
2012: Windows replaced
2011: Water heater and garage door replaced
Contact Neal today! House will not last long!!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585
(RLNE4594755)