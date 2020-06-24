All apartments in Allen
1332 Marwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

1332 Marwood Drive

1332 Marwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Marwood Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1332 Marwood Drive Available 03/31/19 Stunning West Allen TX corner lot rental home designed for entertaining! - Rare updated 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2-story home on a West Allen corner lot! With beautiful granite counter tops and cozy family room with windows overlooking the large covered patio and grassy play area, this house is perfect for entertaining.

Walking distance to exemplary schools and COMMUNITY POOL! Close to Hwy 121 & 75, shopping, dining, etc.

New in 2018: Freshly painted throughout, brand new wood-look floors, carpet and tiles. Foundation
2014: Roof with a solar panel replaced, 16+ Seer Dual AC replaced in 2014
2012: Windows replaced
2011: Water heater and garage door replaced

Contact Neal today! House will not last long!!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4594755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Marwood Drive have any available units?
1332 Marwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 Marwood Drive have?
Some of 1332 Marwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Marwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Marwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Marwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 Marwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1332 Marwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Marwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1332 Marwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Marwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Marwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1332 Marwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1332 Marwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1332 Marwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Marwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Marwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

