Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bright, beautiful and Cute home with exceptional Wood floors and Top of the Line Mohawk carpet installed! Open floor plan with large windows lets in plenty of light. Split bedrooms which are spacious and walk in closets. Plenty of storage and cabinets in kitchen. 2 windows in kitchen. AC unit is newer and very efficient and energy saving.Very versatile and appealing floor plan. Close to Story Elementary. Walk to neighborhood park and school. Close to Outlet Mall !