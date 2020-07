Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is a short walk from Award Winning Kerr Elementary and beautiful Glendover Park. Well maintained home, freshly painted and a new roof installed in May 2019. Open floor plan offers kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space as well as a large breakfast dining area. Private backyard with wood fence.