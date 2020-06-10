1306 Clearview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and maintained home in Allen. This home features ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in living room. Bright and inviting home boasts tile in living, dining and kitchen. Enjoy easy access to main area roads while still being walking distance to area parks and schools. Dining and kitchen areas both look out to the spacious backyard. Owner open to 24 month+ lease term at discounted rate of $1,595 per month. Adults 18+ required to fill out individual application. Applications can be completed and paid online. Text agent for more information or to request a showing.