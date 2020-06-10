All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1306 Clearview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1306 Clearview Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:41 AM

1306 Clearview Drive

1306 Clearview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1306 Clearview Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and maintained home in Allen. This home features ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in living room. Bright and inviting home boasts tile in living, dining and kitchen. Enjoy easy access to main area roads while still being walking distance to area parks and schools. Dining and kitchen areas both look out to the spacious backyard. Owner open to 24 month+ lease term at discounted rate of $1,595 per month. Adults 18+ required to fill out individual application. Applications can be completed and paid online. Text agent for more information or to request a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Clearview Drive have any available units?
1306 Clearview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Clearview Drive have?
Some of 1306 Clearview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Clearview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Clearview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Clearview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Clearview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1306 Clearview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Clearview Drive offers parking.
Does 1306 Clearview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Clearview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Clearview Drive have a pool?
No, 1306 Clearview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Clearview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1306 Clearview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Clearview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Clearview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary