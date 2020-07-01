All apartments in Allen
1302 Heather Brook Drive
1302 Heather Brook Drive

1302 Heather Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Heather Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
open floorplan with large kitchen and living room, this house is perfect for you call a home! new carpet in 2018! upstairs is a huge game room! backyard is an oasis even in winter! come to check this one out before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have any available units?
1302 Heather Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have?
Some of 1302 Heather Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Heather Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Heather Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Heather Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Heather Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1302 Heather Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 1302 Heather Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Heather Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 Heather Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 Heather Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Heather Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

