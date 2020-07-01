open floorplan with large kitchen and living room, this house is perfect for you call a home! new carpet in 2018! upstairs is a huge game room! backyard is an oasis even in winter! come to check this one out before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have any available units?
1302 Heather Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Heather Brook Drive have?
Some of 1302 Heather Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Heather Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Heather Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.