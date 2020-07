Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

OMG...ELECTRIC BILL INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT! Run your AC to be as comfortable as you wish. Completely Updated throughout including Granite & Appliances in Kitchen, Master and Hall Bathroom, Roof replaced, AC replaced, Paint, Carpet in bedrooms, Lovely Covered Patio. Great place to live in this nice quiet neighborhood. Gas runs 30+ per mo., water 60.00+per mo. Highly rated Plano Schools. You must provide your own Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.