Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:06 PM

1221 Spring Creek Drive

1221 Spring Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Spring Creek Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Single story, four bedroom home. Large family room has fireplace with gas logs and wood floors. Kitchen with Corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays, pantry, good sized breakfast area. Formal dining has wood floors. Big master suite with large bath with jetted tub, separate shower with double shower heads, gorgeous tile work, double sinks, and large closet. High ceilings, neutral colors with some accent colors. Privacy fenced back yard with play set, extra parking for RV, boat, or extra car, sprinkler system.
Washer and dryer stays. Dining room set, sofa, master king bed, and twin bed can be provided. Nicely landscaped in front and big trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

