1221 Spring Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Single story, four bedroom home. Large family room has fireplace with gas logs and wood floors. Kitchen with Corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays, pantry, good sized breakfast area. Formal dining has wood floors. Big master suite with large bath with jetted tub, separate shower with double shower heads, gorgeous tile work, double sinks, and large closet. High ceilings, neutral colors with some accent colors. Privacy fenced back yard with play set, extra parking for RV, boat, or extra car, sprinkler system.

Washer and dryer stays. Dining room set, sofa, master king bed, and twin bed can be provided. Nicely landscaped in front and big trees.