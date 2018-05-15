All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

1221 Greenway Drive

1221 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Greenway Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. Rare to find almost 2500 sqf 1 story in the heart of Allen. True 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms in a split bedroom design. Master is at the front of house and separate from the 3 secondary bedrooms. House boasts an oversized power gate on back of home that opens to the alley and a large green space behind the house. House includes formal living and dining, main living and eat in kitchen. Cover patio with automatic gate on the back , 8 feet tall privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Greenway Drive have any available units?
1221 Greenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Greenway Drive have?
Some of 1221 Greenway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Greenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Greenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Greenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Greenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1221 Greenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Greenway Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 Greenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Greenway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Greenway Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Greenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Greenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Greenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Greenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Greenway Drive has units with dishwashers.

