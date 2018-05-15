1221 Greenway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. Rare to find almost 2500 sqf 1 story in the heart of Allen. True 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms in a split bedroom design. Master is at the front of house and separate from the 3 secondary bedrooms. House boasts an oversized power gate on back of home that opens to the alley and a large green space behind the house. House includes formal living and dining, main living and eat in kitchen. Cover patio with automatic gate on the back , 8 feet tall privacy fence.