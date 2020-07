Amenities

Completely redone in 2016! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac in Allen. New carpet, new wood floors, new appliances and new granite counters in kitchen. New fence and landscaping. Bathrooms have new fixtures, counters and commodes. This home has it all. Start the year with a new home! Come check this one out, you will not be sorry!