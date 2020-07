Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location Location! Beautiful town-home available immediately for lease. 3 bedroom 2.1 bathrooms 2 car garage and driveway long enough for 4 cars to park. First floor living area featured new hard wood floors, all carpet is new upstairs. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in the monthly rent. Very cute back yard patio. Community pool near by.