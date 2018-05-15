All apartments in Allen
1117 Hampton Drive

Location

1117 Hampton Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
game room
parking
garage
Here's your opportunity to get into a great neighborhood at a good price! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, two story home in highly sought after Watters Crossing in Allen ISD. This home has a grand entry way, with 2 living areas, open kitchen, new engineered wood floors on the first floor, with a remodeled half bath, remodeled fireplace, and a spacious master bedroom. Upstairs has a split bedroom for privacy, a private full bathroom, two additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a over-sized media or game room. A cedar fence with 30 foot rolling gate.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 1117 Hampton Drive have any available units?
1117 Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Hampton Drive have?
Some of 1117 Hampton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Hampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1117 Hampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Hampton Drive offers parking.
Does 1117 Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Hampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Hampton Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Hampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Hampton Drive has units with dishwashers.

