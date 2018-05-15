1117 Hampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Here's your opportunity to get into a great neighborhood at a good price! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, two story home in highly sought after Watters Crossing in Allen ISD. This home has a grand entry way, with 2 living areas, open kitchen, new engineered wood floors on the first floor, with a remodeled half bath, remodeled fireplace, and a spacious master bedroom. Upstairs has a split bedroom for privacy, a private full bathroom, two additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a over-sized media or game room. A cedar fence with 30 foot rolling gate.