1111 Ferndale Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:40 PM

1111 Ferndale Drive

1111 Ferndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Ferndale Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautiful open concept home. Secluded study placed at the front with double-door entry and guest bath. Open kitchen-living-dining area complete with a fireplace and access to the covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with expansive island, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, huge sink and a walk-in storage pantry. Master bedroom carefully placed in the back of this home for extra privacy. Master suite has Huge shower, double sink, upgraded vanity and huge closet. Second floor has game room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Montgomery Ridge community is conveniently located within a short distance to Watters Creek Shopping & Restaurants and US-75 for easy access. Pets are case by case fees may apply. . Home is offered partially furnished. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE INCLUDED

We are currently waiving the application fee on this property. Also,this property participates in the Rhino Deposit Insurance Program, so there is no upfront Security Deposit!
Additional fees apply.

Rental terms $3200.00 per month, $20 amenity fee per month,$35 app fee, $300 deposit waiver fee. $150 admin fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Ferndale Drive have any available units?
1111 Ferndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Ferndale Drive have?
Some of 1111 Ferndale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Ferndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Ferndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Ferndale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Ferndale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Ferndale Drive offer parking?
No, 1111 Ferndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Ferndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Ferndale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Ferndale Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Ferndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Ferndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Ferndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Ferndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Ferndale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
