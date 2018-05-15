1111 Ferndale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful open concept home. Secluded study placed at the front with double-door entry and guest bath. Open kitchen-living-dining area complete with a fireplace and access to the covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with expansive island, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, huge sink and a walk-in storage pantry. Master bedroom carefully placed in the back of this home for extra privacy. Master suite has Huge shower, double sink, upgraded vanity and huge closet. Second floor has game room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Montgomery Ridge community is conveniently located within a short distance to Watters Creek Shopping & Restaurants and US-75 for easy access. Pets are case by case fees may apply. . Home is offered partially furnished. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE INCLUDED



We are currently waiving the application fee on this property. Also,this property participates in the Rhino Deposit Insurance Program, so there is no upfront Security Deposit!

Additional fees apply.



Rental terms $3200.00 per month, $20 amenity fee per month,$35 app fee, $300 deposit waiver fee. $150 admin fee



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.