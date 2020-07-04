1107 Fairfax Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single-story home in a lovely established neighborhood close to Watter's Creek. Open floor plan featuring split bedrooms and a 4th bedroom that could be an office-study. Bright and inviting kitchen opens to the main living area featuring a brick fireplace with windows overlooking the patio. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops, stone back-splash and SS appliances (refrigerator included as well as washer & dryer). Nicely landscaped backyard with a patio to relax and wind down after a long day!