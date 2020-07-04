All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
1107 Fairfax Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:29 AM

1107 Fairfax Drive

1107 Fairfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Fairfax Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Watters Crossing

Amenities

Beautiful single-story home in a lovely established neighborhood close to Watter's Creek. Open floor plan featuring split bedrooms and a 4th bedroom that could be an office-study. Bright and inviting kitchen opens to the main living area featuring a brick fireplace with windows overlooking the patio. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops, stone back-splash and SS appliances (refrigerator included as well as washer & dryer). Nicely landscaped backyard with a patio to relax and wind down after a long day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Fairfax Drive have any available units?
1107 Fairfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Fairfax Drive have?
Some of 1107 Fairfax Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Fairfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Fairfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Fairfax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Fairfax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1107 Fairfax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Fairfax Drive offers parking.
Does 1107 Fairfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Fairfax Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Fairfax Drive have a pool?
No, 1107 Fairfax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Fairfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 Fairfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Fairfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Fairfax Drive has units with dishwashers.

