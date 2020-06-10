All apartments in Allen
1107 Brook Ridge Avenue
1107 Brook Ridge Avenue

1107 Brook Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Brook Ridge Avenue, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Most sought after lease property in Allen. Backyard faces wooded greenbelt that is lined with trees and walking path. 2 houses from park. Community pool in neighborhood. Bedrooms split with granite and drop sink. Stainless steel appliances throughout kitchen and fridge stays. Property is ready for move in. Must see to believe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue have any available units?
1107 Brook Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Brook Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Brook Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

