1107 Brook Ridge Avenue

Most sought after lease property in Allen. Backyard faces wooded greenbelt that is lined with trees and walking path. 2 houses from park. Community pool in neighborhood. Bedrooms split with granite and drop sink. Stainless steel appliances throughout kitchen and fridge stays. Property is ready for move in. Must see to believe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
