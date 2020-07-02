All apartments in Allen
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:55 PM

1106 Blackenhurst Lane

1106 Blackenhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Blackenhurst Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming well maintained home in the heart of Allen. Superb location in award-winning Allen ISD. This 3BR-2bath brick home features an enticing floorplan, gorgeous arch entryway, vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring in living and dining room. Bright but cozy second living room with brick fireplace ideal for hosting friends & family. Large kitchen with island, granite counters, tiled flooring, eat-in area with bay windows and breakfast bar. Spacious master BR with garden tub, separate shower & his-her vanities. Separate utility room + bonus study room. New blinds and new carpet in bedrooms. Rear 2-car garage w alley. Serene generous-sized backyard with privacy fence. Don’t miss out, make it yours now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Blackenhurst Lane have any available units?
1106 Blackenhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Blackenhurst Lane have?
Some of 1106 Blackenhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Blackenhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Blackenhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Blackenhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Blackenhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1106 Blackenhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Blackenhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 1106 Blackenhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Blackenhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Blackenhurst Lane have a pool?
No, 1106 Blackenhurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Blackenhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 1106 Blackenhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Blackenhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Blackenhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

