1106 Blackenhurst Lane

Charming well maintained home in the heart of Allen. Superb location in award-winning Allen ISD. This 3BR-2bath brick home features an enticing floorplan, gorgeous arch entryway, vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring in living and dining room. Bright but cozy second living room with brick fireplace ideal for hosting friends & family. Large kitchen with island, granite counters, tiled flooring, eat-in area with bay windows and breakfast bar. Spacious master BR with garden tub, separate shower & his-her vanities. Separate utility room + bonus study room. New blinds and new carpet in bedrooms. Rear 2-car garage w alley. Serene generous-sized backyard with privacy fence. Don’t miss out, make it yours now!