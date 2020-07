Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE: Monday, July 1st 6-7pm! Cute 2 story home with vaulted ceiling in large living, dining area. Eat in kitchen overlooks one of largest backyards in this neighborhood. Master and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. First floor powder room. Ready for new occupants! Recent updates includes carpet, paint. Two car garage. Great location. Washer & dryer included in lease. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Some interior work in process.