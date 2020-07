1066 Big Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

EXCELLENT LOCATION WITH EXCELLENT VIEWS OF GREENBELT FROM SIDE YARD! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM PLUS STUDY, 3 BATH AND 2 LIVING AREAS INCLUDING A GAMEROOM UPSTAIRS. THIS IS A MUST SEE FOR ANYONE LOOKING IN THE WEST ALLEN WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND EXCELLENT UTILIZATION OF SPACE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. KITCHEN BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NICE EAT-IN KITCHEN. TILE FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY. UPSTAIRS FEATURES GAMEROOM OR MEDIA ROOM AND FULL BATH. CORNER-CULDESAC LOT WITH IRON FENCE TO ONE SIDE. WONDERFUL LANDSCAPING AND EXTREMELY WELL KEPT. CONVENIENT TO 121, CENTRAL EXPWY, SHOPS AT ALLEN.