105 S Alder Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:49 AM

105 S Alder Drive

105 North Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 North Alder Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Tons of light! Updated home! Fresh paint! Upgraded front door! Title entry! Formal with bay window and warm hardwood floors! Kitchen with 12x12 tile, microwave, pantry and vaulted ceiling! Breakfast nook with 12x12 tile! Huge vaulted ceiling family room with updated fireplace and warm hardwood floors! Big split master bedroom with double doors entry, walk-in closet, updated master bath! 2nd living area (converted garage) with huge 11x 5 closet can be used as a game room, huge office, study, hobby room! Good size back yard with fence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

