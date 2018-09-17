105 S Alder Drive

Amenities
Tons of light! Updated home! Fresh paint! Upgraded front door! Title entry! Formal with bay window and warm hardwood floors! Kitchen with 12x12 tile, microwave, pantry and vaulted ceiling! Breakfast nook with 12x12 tile! Huge vaulted ceiling family room with updated fireplace and warm hardwood floors! Big split master bedroom with double doors entry, walk-in closet, updated master bath! 2nd living area (converted garage) with huge 11x 5 closet can be used as a game room, huge office, study, hobby room! Good size back yard with fence!