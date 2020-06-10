1040 Lucy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Never been leased before! Beautiful like new town home in Twin Creeks with immaculate wood floors throughout the main level and in the upstairs living room. Gorgeous granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded fixtures, all stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator that remains with the property. Kitchen overlooks large main living room and offers plenty of space for entertaining. Tons of storage in the kitchen cabinets and a pot rack over the island will make organizing effortless. The private backyard provides green space for family to enjoy with a fence and storage shed for your tools or gardening equipment. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.