Allen, TX
1040 Lucy Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

1040 Lucy Lane

1040 Lucy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Lucy Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Never been leased before! Beautiful like new town home in Twin Creeks with immaculate wood floors throughout the main level and in the upstairs living room. Gorgeous granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded fixtures, all stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator that remains with the property. Kitchen overlooks large main living room and offers plenty of space for entertaining. Tons of storage in the kitchen cabinets and a pot rack over the island will make organizing effortless. The private backyard provides green space for family to enjoy with a fence and storage shed for your tools or gardening equipment. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Lucy Lane have any available units?
1040 Lucy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Lucy Lane have?
Some of 1040 Lucy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Lucy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Lucy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Lucy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Lucy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Lucy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Lucy Lane offers parking.
Does 1040 Lucy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Lucy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Lucy Lane have a pool?
No, 1040 Lucy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Lucy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1040 Lucy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Lucy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Lucy Lane has units with dishwashers.

