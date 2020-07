Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

This upscale townhome located in Twin Creeks is immaculate and move in ready. The home features an open floor plan with wood flooring, large kitchen open to the family room with granite counters, spacious master with separate shower and tub, private backyard with a wood fence, 2 car garage washer, dryer and fridge included, community pool, tennis courts playground and much more. A MUST SEE WON”T LAST LONG!