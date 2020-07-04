All apartments in Allen
1035 Lucy Lane
1035 Lucy Lane

1035 Lucy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Lucy Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly desirable location at Twin Creek Villas, convenient to major retail & fabulous restaurants! This property has a beautiful finish-out, featuring vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, wood & ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpet, wrought iron railings, decorative lighting & accent paint. First floor includes the main living area, dining area, kitchen, powder bath, utility & the attached garage. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & a loft or flex space that can serve as a home office or play area. Fantastic enclosed yard, backing to a greenbelt for added privacy with an extended open patio for comfortably relaxing & enjoying the outdoors. Low maintenance & easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Lucy Lane have any available units?
1035 Lucy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Lucy Lane have?
Some of 1035 Lucy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Lucy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Lucy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Lucy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Lucy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1035 Lucy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Lucy Lane offers parking.
Does 1035 Lucy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Lucy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Lucy Lane have a pool?
No, 1035 Lucy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Lucy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1035 Lucy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Lucy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Lucy Lane has units with dishwashers.

