1035 Lucy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly desirable location at Twin Creek Villas, convenient to major retail & fabulous restaurants! This property has a beautiful finish-out, featuring vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, wood & ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpet, wrought iron railings, decorative lighting & accent paint. First floor includes the main living area, dining area, kitchen, powder bath, utility & the attached garage. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & a loft or flex space that can serve as a home office or play area. Fantastic enclosed yard, backing to a greenbelt for added privacy with an extended open patio for comfortably relaxing & enjoying the outdoors. Low maintenance & easy living!