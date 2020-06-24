1033 Balmorhea Drive

Amenities
Huge corner lot home in the heart of Allen.Beautiful 1.5 story with all the bedrooms downstairs, game room with one full bath up. This home has hand-scraped hardwood and ceramic floors throughout.Solid maple Cabinetry, upgraded granite countertop, Stainless appliances, the Deluxe chef's kitchen is amazing and has an awesome butler's pantry.Walkable distance to school and community pool & park. Minutes to hwy 121&75 and Allen outlet shopping area. The home's covered patio and oversized backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends!