1033 Balmorhea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Huge corner lot home in the heart of Allen.Beautiful 1.5 story with all the bedrooms downstairs, game room with one full bath up. This home has hand-scraped hardwood and ceramic floors throughout.Solid maple Cabinetry, upgraded granite countertop, Stainless appliances, the Deluxe chef's kitchen is amazing and has an awesome butler's pantry.Walkable distance to school and community pool & park. Minutes to hwy 121&75 and Allen outlet shopping area. The home's covered patio and oversized backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends!