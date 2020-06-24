All apartments in Allen
1033 Balmorhea Drive
1033 Balmorhea Drive

Location

1033 Balmorhea Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Huge corner lot home in the heart of Allen.Beautiful 1.5 story with all the bedrooms downstairs, game room with one full bath up. This home has hand-scraped hardwood and ceramic floors throughout.Solid maple Cabinetry, upgraded granite countertop, Stainless appliances, the Deluxe chef's kitchen is amazing and has an awesome butler's pantry.Walkable distance to school and community pool & park. Minutes to hwy 121&75 and Allen outlet shopping area. The home's covered patio and oversized backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Balmorhea Drive have any available units?
1033 Balmorhea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Balmorhea Drive have?
Some of 1033 Balmorhea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Balmorhea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Balmorhea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Balmorhea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Balmorhea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1033 Balmorhea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Balmorhea Drive offers parking.
Does 1033 Balmorhea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Balmorhea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Balmorhea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1033 Balmorhea Drive has a pool.
Does 1033 Balmorhea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1033 Balmorhea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Balmorhea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Balmorhea Drive has units with dishwashers.

