All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1023 Kenilworth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1023 Kenilworth Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:48 AM

1023 Kenilworth Street

1023 Kenilworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1023 Kenilworth Street, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Light and bright with an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, archways & elegant details. Home boast 5 spacious bedrooms, game room & media room.Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the first floor. Dream kitchen with oversized island, large breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Generous master bedroom and bathroom with jacuzzi tub, double walk-in shower and double vanities. Large corner lot with a spacious backyard. Roof replaced last week! Two new garage doors, several windows replaced and all stucco repaired. This exquisite custom built home is close to shopping, dining and restaurants, Spirit Park, and highways 75 & 121. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Kenilworth Street have any available units?
1023 Kenilworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Kenilworth Street have?
Some of 1023 Kenilworth Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Kenilworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Kenilworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Kenilworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Kenilworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1023 Kenilworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Kenilworth Street offers parking.
Does 1023 Kenilworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Kenilworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Kenilworth Street have a pool?
No, 1023 Kenilworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Kenilworth Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 Kenilworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Kenilworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Kenilworth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary