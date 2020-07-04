1021 Hot Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Spacious one and a half story home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, game room, media room and study room. Beautiful floorplan includes a solarium off the family room which leads to a covered patio. Hand scrapped hardwood floor through first floor. Four Bedrooms down and one guest bedroom with full baths up. Gourmet kitchen includes SS appliances with drop in gas range, 42 in. cabinets with Large granite island great for friends and family entertaining. Master bath upgrades included travertine tile floor on diagonal, Marble counter tops, oversized shower with stemless glass surround with Amazing custom closet built-ins!