Last updated December 1 2019 at 8:05 PM

1021 Hot Springs Drive

1021 Hot Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Hot Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Waterford Parks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Spacious one and a half story home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, game room, media room and study room. Beautiful floorplan includes a solarium off the family room which leads to a covered patio. Hand scrapped hardwood floor through first floor. Four Bedrooms down and one guest bedroom with full baths up. Gourmet kitchen includes SS appliances with drop in gas range, 42 in. cabinets with Large granite island great for friends and family entertaining. Master bath upgrades included travertine tile floor on diagonal, Marble counter tops, oversized shower with stemless glass surround with Amazing custom closet built-ins!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Hot Springs Drive have any available units?
1021 Hot Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Hot Springs Drive have?
Some of 1021 Hot Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Hot Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Hot Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Hot Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Hot Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1021 Hot Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Hot Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1021 Hot Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Hot Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Hot Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Hot Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Hot Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Hot Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Hot Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Hot Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

