Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Plano ISD! Fabulous 4 bedroom home in sought after award winning schools. Looks brand new with updated granite tops, recent carpet and recent interior paint throughout. Large island kitchen open to family and breakfast rooms. Wood floors are located in the family room,formal dining and stairs. Oversized gameroom upstairs plus 4 large bedrooms. Close to schools,shopping and dining. Will go fast.