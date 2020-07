Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish 3 bed, 2 bath single story home in desirable location! Beautiful and well designed. Living area features fireplace and is open to delightfully LARGE kitchen with island and breakfast bar. The Master bedroom is a real retreat with two sided fireplace, sitting area and beautiful bath with large closet. Easy access to Hwy 75. Allen ISD.