All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1003 Sandy Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1003 Sandy Trail Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1003 Sandy Trail Drive

1003 Sandy Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1003 Sandy Trail Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home close to Allen schools and in a quite neighborhood. House was just vacant, there are few of minor things that needs to be fixed but those will be fixed shortly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Sandy Trail Drive have any available units?
1003 Sandy Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Sandy Trail Drive have?
Some of 1003 Sandy Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Sandy Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Sandy Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Sandy Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Sandy Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1003 Sandy Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Sandy Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 1003 Sandy Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Sandy Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Sandy Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 Sandy Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Sandy Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 Sandy Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Sandy Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Sandy Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary