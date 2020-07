Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated Allen home! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house comes with lots of recent updates, including fresh paint throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Sinks and faucets, lighting and carpet have all been updated. Back half of garage converted to 4th bedroom. Front half of garage could be workshop or man cave or she shed! No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.