1003 Candlewood Drive

Amenities
This one story brick home is located in Allen within walking distance to The Villages at Allen, the Allen Event Center, Allen High School, Eagle Stadium and the Natatorium. 2 car attached garage, updated with ceramic tile, wood floors, granite counter kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances (glass top stove, dishwasher, microwave). All electric, central heat & air, wood burning fire place, covered front and back porch, outside storage building, and privacy wood fenced in backyard with dog run. Shade trees in back yard.