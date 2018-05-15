All apartments in Allen
1003 Candlewood Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 9:55 PM

1003 Candlewood Drive

1003 Candlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Candlewood Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
This one story brick home is located in Allen within walking distance to The Villages at Allen, the Allen Event Center, Allen High School, Eagle Stadium and the Natatorium. 2 car attached garage, updated with ceramic tile, wood floors, granite counter kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances (glass top stove, dishwasher, microwave). All electric, central heat & air, wood burning fire place, covered front and back porch, outside storage building, and privacy wood fenced in backyard with dog run. Shade trees in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

