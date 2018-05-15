1003 Candlewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

This one story brick home is located in Allen within walking distance to The Villages at Allen, the Allen Event Center, Allen High School, Eagle Stadium and the Natatorium. 2 car attached garage, updated with ceramic tile, wood floors, granite counter kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances (glass top stove, dishwasher, microwave). All electric, central heat & air, wood burning fire place, covered front and back porch, outside storage building, and privacy wood fenced in backyard with dog run. Shade trees in back yard.