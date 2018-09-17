1001 Bell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage. Home has fresh paint and is ready for immediate move in. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living area and formal dining. Living room with cozy brick wood burning fireplace. Upgrades in kitchen include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upgrades to both bathrooms with granite countertops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Large master with walk in closet. Covered patio with privacy fence. Easy access to highway puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!