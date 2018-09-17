All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1001 Bell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1001 Bell Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:01 PM

1001 Bell Drive

1001 Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1001 Bell Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage. Home has fresh paint and is ready for immediate move in. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living area and formal dining. Living room with cozy brick wood burning fireplace. Upgrades in kitchen include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upgrades to both bathrooms with granite countertops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Large master with walk in closet. Covered patio with privacy fence. Easy access to highway puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Bell Drive have any available units?
1001 Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Bell Drive have?
Some of 1001 Bell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1001 Bell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Bell Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Bell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary