Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home with a study and an extra living room added. Laminate flooring and flat top cook top are among the updates in this home. Great location near Elementary school and close to shopping. Two large rooms were added to original floorplan, for lots of living or office area. It also has one of the larger garages in the neighborhood.