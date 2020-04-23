All apartments in Alamo Heights
Location

348 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 348 Redwood St · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
BLUE BONNET HILLS 3-BEDROOM - Gorgeously-Renovated Home in Popular Blue Bonnet Hills-Area of Alamo Heights * This 1930's home was taken to the studs & renovated. It features an amazing location with great curb appeal and peaceful living, all while being conveniently close to shops, schools and restaurants. This stylish residence comes complete with high-end appliances, new cabinets and designer-finishes in the kitchen & bathrooms. Neutral paint colors & refinished hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan in living, dining, & kitchen. Spacious master bedroom & bathroom w/ huge walk-in Shower * Tub/Shower Combo in secondary bathroom * Stackable Washer/Dryer in hallway * Covered back porch leads to large back yard w/ Storage building * Low-Maintenance Landscaping, Wonderful Mature Trees Along Block * Pets Case-by-Case * Lawn Service Included * AHISD

(RLNE5703313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Redwood St have any available units?
348 Redwood St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 348 Redwood St have?
Some of 348 Redwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Redwood St currently offering any rent specials?
348 Redwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Redwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Redwood St is pet friendly.
Does 348 Redwood St offer parking?
No, 348 Redwood St does not offer parking.
Does 348 Redwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 Redwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Redwood St have a pool?
No, 348 Redwood St does not have a pool.
Does 348 Redwood St have accessible units?
No, 348 Redwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Redwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Redwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Redwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 348 Redwood St has units with air conditioning.
