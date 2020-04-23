348 Redwood St

Amenities

BLUE BONNET HILLS 3-BEDROOM - Gorgeously-Renovated Home in Popular Blue Bonnet Hills-Area of Alamo Heights * This 1930's home was taken to the studs & renovated. It features an amazing location with great curb appeal and peaceful living, all while being conveniently close to shops, schools and restaurants. This stylish residence comes complete with high-end appliances, new cabinets and designer-finishes in the kitchen & bathrooms. Neutral paint colors & refinished hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan in living, dining, & kitchen. Spacious master bedroom & bathroom w/ huge walk-in Shower * Tub/Shower Combo in secondary bathroom * Stackable Washer/Dryer in hallway * Covered back porch leads to large back yard w/ Storage building * Low-Maintenance Landscaping, Wonderful Mature Trees Along Block * Pets Case-by-Case * Lawn Service Included * AHISD



