Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lease for as little as one month up to a year. FULLY FURNISHED adorable Craftsman home in Alamo Heights. Move right into this home with beautiful wood floors on awesome corner tree covered lot. Decorated with a quaint and cozy atmosphere while living close to everything you need. Live in a wonderful thriving area while building or looking for your dream home. No need to bring your furniture, just bring your clothes and enjoy your stay.