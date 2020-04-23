All apartments in Alamo Heights
200 Patterson Ave
200 Patterson Ave

200 Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 Patterson Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beds:3
Baths:4
1998 Sq Feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Patterson Ave have any available units?
200 Patterson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
Is 200 Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 Patterson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 200 Patterson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights.
Does 200 Patterson Ave offer parking?
No, 200 Patterson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 200 Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Patterson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Patterson Ave have a pool?
No, 200 Patterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Patterson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Patterson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Patterson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
