All apartments in Alamo Heights
Find more places like 172 Katherine Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
172 Katherine Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

172 Katherine Ct

172 Katherine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alamo Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

172 Katherine Court, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beds:4
Baths:3
2945 Sq Feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Katherine Ct have any available units?
172 Katherine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
Is 172 Katherine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
172 Katherine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Katherine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 172 Katherine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights.
Does 172 Katherine Ct offer parking?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not offer parking.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have a pool?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have accessible units?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights Pet Friendly Places
Alamo Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Helotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University