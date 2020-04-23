Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
172 Katherine Ct
172 Katherine Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
172 Katherine Court, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beds:4
Baths:3
2945 Sq Feet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 172 Katherine Ct have any available units?
172 Katherine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alamo Heights, TX
.
Is 172 Katherine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
172 Katherine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Katherine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 172 Katherine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights
.
Does 172 Katherine Ct offer parking?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not offer parking.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have a pool?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have accessible units?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Katherine Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Katherine Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
