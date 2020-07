Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Photos are of model unit. Luxury townhome in Alamo Heights ISD with soaring ceilings, natural light, private elevator, custom walk-in closets, private turf yard, and 2 car garage. This sleek home has been designed with extreme attention to detail & the finish outs are transitional and stunning. The kitchen has a large island for cooking & entertaining with quartz counter tops, a gas cook top, & Jenn Air appliances. These 3-4 bedroom homes have a study/bonus space and tons of storage!