2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
178 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Addison, TX
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 05:29pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
17 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:54pm
19 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1160 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
115 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
69 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1310 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
183 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
64 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
40 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
$
45 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
39 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
150 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:08pm
25 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Prestonwood
33 Units Available
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
33 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Prestonwood
37 Units Available
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
29 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
19 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
Prestonwood
22 Units Available
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly community within walking distance of Addison Circle Park. Cable- and satellite-ready units with dual bathroom sinks, two-tone designer paint, USB ports and LED lighting.
