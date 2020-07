Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Boasting an open floor plan, the family room continues into the heart of the home: the eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private en suite with dual sinks, a separate shower and a garden tub. The patio in the fenced-in backyard is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning!