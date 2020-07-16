105 Harkness Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet space! Bonus upstairs loft that's perfect for a game room! The master suite includes tray ceiling and a private bathroom with dual vanity sink, garden tub and walk in shower! Open backyard with patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.