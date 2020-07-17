5079 Tabitha Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW. ONLY $1275 PER MONTH. Updated 2 bed 1 bath home located in quiet neighborhood that is only 5 minutes away from The Avenue and major interstates. Shopping and restaurants are only a few minutes away. Fresh paint and new appliances. Open concept floor plan. Concrete patio and fenced in backyard. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. $1275 per month rent. $1000 security deposit. Sorry, no pets. Available July 10, 2020. www.gluthwrightproperties.com



AVAILABLE DATE: 7/10/20

RENT: $1275.00

DEPOSIT: $1275.00

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

SQ FT: 888

GARAGE: One car garage

FENCED YARD: Yes

PET RULE: No pets

SMOKING: No Smoking inside home

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In



HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside of Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $40 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.