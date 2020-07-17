All apartments in Murfreesboro
Find more places like 5079 Tabitha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
5079 Tabitha Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:41 AM

5079 Tabitha Street

5079 Tabitha Street · (615) 281-5281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murfreesboro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5079 Tabitha Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW. ONLY $1275 PER MONTH. Updated 2 bed 1 bath home located in quiet neighborhood that is only 5 minutes away from The Avenue and major interstates. Shopping and restaurants are only a few minutes away. Fresh paint and new appliances. Open concept floor plan. Concrete patio and fenced in backyard. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. $1275 per month rent. $1000 security deposit. Sorry, no pets. Available July 10, 2020. www.gluthwrightproperties.com

AVAILABLE DATE: 7/10/20
RENT: $1275.00
DEPOSIT: $1275.00
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: 888
GARAGE: One car garage
FENCED YARD: Yes
PET RULE: No pets
SMOKING: No Smoking inside home
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside of Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $40 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5079 Tabitha Street have any available units?
5079 Tabitha Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5079 Tabitha Street have?
Some of 5079 Tabitha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5079 Tabitha Street currently offering any rent specials?
5079 Tabitha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5079 Tabitha Street pet-friendly?
No, 5079 Tabitha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 5079 Tabitha Street offer parking?
Yes, 5079 Tabitha Street offers parking.
Does 5079 Tabitha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5079 Tabitha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5079 Tabitha Street have a pool?
No, 5079 Tabitha Street does not have a pool.
Does 5079 Tabitha Street have accessible units?
No, 5079 Tabitha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5079 Tabitha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5079 Tabitha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5079 Tabitha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5079 Tabitha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5079 Tabitha Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
St. Andrews Apartments
910 Saint Andrews
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way
Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Similar Pages

Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms
Murfreesboro Apartments with BalconiesMurfreesboro Apartments with Parking
Murfreesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TNSpringfield, TNNolensville, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Middle Tennessee State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity