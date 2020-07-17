All apartments in Murfreesboro
424 John Deere Drive.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

424 John Deere Drive

424 John Deere Drive · (615) 900-4067
Location

424 John Deere Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 424 John Deere Drive · Avail. now

$1,340

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous M'boro townhome close to I-24. Must See! - You will love this gorgeous townhome — filled with extras and just 4 years old! It has 2 large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, plus a half bath downstairs. There's a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen bar, and pantry. There's also a formal dining room (could be used as an office), living room, and a fenced patio with a storage room. Beautiful cabinetry, hardwood floors, nice carpet, and ceiling fans.
Washer and dryer are included, as well as lawncare and landscaping! Off S. Church St./Indian Park Drive in Murfreesboro, close to I-24

View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent
Available in early July! Call us at 615-900-4067 for more information about this great rental home!

Nearby schools include Barfield Elementary, Christiana Middle School and Riverdale High School. (Verify school districts.)

This home is professionally managed by locally owned and operated Real Property Management Rental Solutions.
*NO PETS
Qualifications: Income that is 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+ and good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. $1,295/mo rent, Security Deposit $1,250.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4176619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 424 John Deere Drive have any available units?
424 John Deere Drive has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 John Deere Drive have?
Some of 424 John Deere Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 John Deere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
424 John Deere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 John Deere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 424 John Deere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 424 John Deere Drive offer parking?
No, 424 John Deere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 424 John Deere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 John Deere Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 John Deere Drive have a pool?
No, 424 John Deere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 424 John Deere Drive have accessible units?
No, 424 John Deere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 424 John Deere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 John Deere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 John Deere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 John Deere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

