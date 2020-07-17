424 John Deere Drive.

Amenities

Gorgeous M'boro townhome close to I-24. Must See! - You will love this gorgeous townhome — filled with extras and just 4 years old! It has 2 large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, plus a half bath downstairs. There's a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen bar, and pantry. There's also a formal dining room (could be used as an office), living room, and a fenced patio with a storage room. Beautiful cabinetry, hardwood floors, nice carpet, and ceiling fans.

Washer and dryer are included, as well as lawncare and landscaping! Off S. Church St./Indian Park Drive in Murfreesboro, close to I-24



Available in early July! Call us at 615-900-4067 for more information about this great rental home!



Nearby schools include Barfield Elementary, Christiana Middle School and Riverdale High School. (Verify school districts.)



This home is professionally managed by locally owned and operated Real Property Management Rental Solutions.

*NO PETS

Qualifications: Income that is 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+ and good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. $1,295/mo rent, Security Deposit $1,250.



No Pets Allowed



