Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

242 Indian Park Dr

242 Indian Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

242 Indian Park Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a one car garage.  Located just off of I-24 with grocery stores and restaurants close by.  This home has just received a complete make over. All new paint and Wood vinyl flooring throughout.  New fixtures with ceiling fans and a new dishwasher. 3 good size bedrooms with a full bath down and one up.  Nice back porch area and is ready to go. This home is pet friendly to small and medium size dogs. Minimum credit score to qualify 620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Indian Park Dr have any available units?
242 Indian Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 242 Indian Park Dr have?
Some of 242 Indian Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Indian Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
242 Indian Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Indian Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Indian Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 242 Indian Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 242 Indian Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 242 Indian Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Indian Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Indian Park Dr have a pool?
No, 242 Indian Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 242 Indian Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 242 Indian Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Indian Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Indian Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Indian Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Indian Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
