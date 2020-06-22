242 Indian Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a one car garage. Located just off of I-24 with grocery stores and restaurants close by. This home has just received a complete make over. All new paint and Wood vinyl flooring throughout. New fixtures with ceiling fans and a new dishwasher. 3 good size bedrooms with a full bath down and one up. Nice back porch area and is ready to go. This home is pet friendly to small and medium size dogs. Minimum credit score to qualify 620.