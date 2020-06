Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Brand New Home! Large open living space with high ceilings! Walk out back to a covered porch to enjoy the summer heat! Enjoy the master bedroom on the first floor with an oversized walk in closet and huge shower. Walk upstairs to find a loft space with all the bedrooms/oversized closets! Go to our website today to schedule a self tour and apply!