Memphis, TN
Stratum on Highland
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:44 AM

Stratum on Highland

510 South Highland Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 South Highland Street, Memphis, TN 38111
University North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
A studio Apartment at Stratum on Highland is available, first come first serve. I have a lease which runs through the end of July 2020, but I am willing to transfer my lease to anyone who is interested in living here up until this time. The property manager is also allowing for the future tenant to extend the lease beyond July 2020. I have paid for the month of May, so the payment would be 2 months for the price of 3 months on the remaining lease.

What is included in the monthly rent of the Studio Apartment?
-Private Gated Parking and elevator
-Business Center
-Gym
-Personal Kitchen (Sink, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher)
-Personal Laundry Washer and Dryer
-Personal Common Area and bedroom
-Personal Bathroom
-Personal Walk-in Closet
-Personal Desk
-Fully furnished with 2 personal sofas and bed (mattress provided by Stratum)
-Unlimited use of Water
-Free Cable TV
-Free WiFi

Electricity has to be paid for separately and is not included within the rent. It is 5 to 10 minute walk to campus. Very short driving distance to Kroger. Across the street are restaurants and bars!

If you are serious and/or interested, or have questions, please let me know. I am not interested in solicitors or scammers, only interested tenants.

Please contact me via email via sublet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stratum on Highland have any available units?
Stratum on Highland has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Stratum on Highland have?
Some of Stratum on Highland's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratum on Highland currently offering any rent specials?
Stratum on Highland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stratum on Highland pet-friendly?
No, Stratum on Highland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does Stratum on Highland offer parking?
Yes, Stratum on Highland does offer parking.
Does Stratum on Highland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stratum on Highland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratum on Highland have a pool?
No, Stratum on Highland does not have a pool.
Does Stratum on Highland have accessible units?
No, Stratum on Highland does not have accessible units.
Does Stratum on Highland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratum on Highland has units with dishwashers.
