A studio Apartment at Stratum on Highland is available, first come first serve. I have a lease which runs through the end of July 2020, but I am willing to transfer my lease to anyone who is interested in living here up until this time. The property manager is also allowing for the future tenant to extend the lease beyond July 2020. I have paid for the month of May, so the payment would be 2 months for the price of 3 months on the remaining lease.



What is included in the monthly rent of the Studio Apartment?

-Private Gated Parking and elevator

-Business Center

-Gym

-Personal Kitchen (Sink, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher)

-Personal Laundry Washer and Dryer

-Personal Common Area and bedroom

-Personal Bathroom

-Personal Walk-in Closet

-Personal Desk

-Fully furnished with 2 personal sofas and bed (mattress provided by Stratum)

-Unlimited use of Water

-Free Cable TV

-Free WiFi



Electricity has to be paid for separately and is not included within the rent. It is 5 to 10 minute walk to campus. Very short driving distance to Kroger. Across the street are restaurants and bars!



If you are serious and/or interested, or have questions, please let me know. I am not interested in solicitors or scammers, only interested tenants.



Please contact me via email via sublet.