Memphis, TN
979 Dr Hollis F Price St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

979 Dr Hollis F Price St

979 Dr Hollis F Price Street · (615) 916-0973
Memphis
Location

979 Dr Hollis F Price Street, Memphis, TN 38126
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1775 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
Welcome to your New home! In the Historic LeMoyne-Owen College/Midtown/Downtown area of Memphis. You will love this spacious 2-level, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with extra storage inside and outside the home. There is also an attached 2 car carport. All appliances remain in the home that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and stainless steel dishwasher. There is an optional alarm system and a Doorbell Ring. The 2nd Bedroom upstairs has a private balcony. There is central heat and central air. This beautiful home is only minutes away from popular attractions such as restaurants, shopping, Fed-Ex Forum, Beale Street, and other entertainment and fun destinations in the Downtown and Midtown areas. No Pets. Date available June 24, 2020. All of this for $1195 per month with a $450 move-in fee and $250 security deposit. Special** Pass The Credit Check, Background Check, Eviction Screening, Income Requirements, and Pay the Move-In Fee and Security Deposit and get $100 off your 1st month! This home will not last long so APPLY TODAY and move in to enjoy your summer and beyond!

To schedule a tour of the home, please highlight the link https://www.avail.co/s/30005476, then right click, and select go to https://www.avail.co/s/30005476. The tour date will show up and you can select your preferred time slot.

Please wear your mask during the tour in light of Covid-19.

Please submit the application on this page or contact Branches Properties at 615-916-0973 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Dr Hollis F Price St have any available units?
979 Dr Hollis F Price St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 979 Dr Hollis F Price St have?
Some of 979 Dr Hollis F Price St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Dr Hollis F Price St currently offering any rent specials?
979 Dr Hollis F Price St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Dr Hollis F Price St pet-friendly?
No, 979 Dr Hollis F Price St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 979 Dr Hollis F Price St offer parking?
Yes, 979 Dr Hollis F Price St offers parking.
Does 979 Dr Hollis F Price St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 979 Dr Hollis F Price St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Dr Hollis F Price St have a pool?
No, 979 Dr Hollis F Price St does not have a pool.
Does 979 Dr Hollis F Price St have accessible units?
No, 979 Dr Hollis F Price St does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Dr Hollis F Price St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 Dr Hollis F Price St has units with dishwashers.
