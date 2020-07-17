979 Dr Hollis F Price St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system carport parking

Welcome to your New home! In the Historic LeMoyne-Owen College/Midtown/Downtown area of Memphis. You will love this spacious 2-level, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with extra storage inside and outside the home. There is also an attached 2 car carport. All appliances remain in the home that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and stainless steel dishwasher. There is an optional alarm system and a Doorbell Ring. The 2nd Bedroom upstairs has a private balcony. There is central heat and central air. This beautiful home is only minutes away from popular attractions such as restaurants, shopping, Fed-Ex Forum, Beale Street, and other entertainment and fun destinations in the Downtown and Midtown areas. No Pets. Date available June 24, 2020. All of this for $1195 per month with a $450 move-in fee and $250 security deposit. Special** Pass The Credit Check, Background Check, Eviction Screening, Income Requirements, and Pay the Move-In Fee and Security Deposit and get $100 off your 1st month! This home will not last long so APPLY TODAY and move in to enjoy your summer and beyond!



To schedule a tour of the home, please highlight the link https://www.avail.co/s/30005476, then right click, and select go to https://www.avail.co/s/30005476. The tour date will show up and you can select your preferred time slot.



Please wear your mask during the tour in light of Covid-19.



Please submit the application on this page or contact Branches Properties at 615-916-0973 to learn more.