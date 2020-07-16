All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

8586 Grandbury Place

8586 Grandbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

8586 Grandbury Place, Memphis, TN 38016
Countrywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now leasing a one of a kind home in Countrywood.

2624 Square Feet
Separate Dining Room
Open Eat In Kitchen With All Appliances
Wood and Tile Flooring
Stone Front Fireplace
Built-In Bookshelf
Carpet in all Bedrooms
Large Master Bedroom
Dual Sinks in Master Bath
2 Car Garage
Large Deck
Easy Access To Germantown Parkway, Rockcreek Parkway, and Chimney Rock.

Call us today to learn more about this home and to schedule a tour. 901-244-4453 ex 3

Pets welcome.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/26/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8586 Grandbury Place have any available units?
8586 Grandbury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8586 Grandbury Place have?
Some of 8586 Grandbury Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8586 Grandbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
8586 Grandbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8586 Grandbury Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8586 Grandbury Place is pet friendly.
Does 8586 Grandbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 8586 Grandbury Place offers parking.
Does 8586 Grandbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8586 Grandbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8586 Grandbury Place have a pool?
No, 8586 Grandbury Place does not have a pool.
Does 8586 Grandbury Place have accessible units?
No, 8586 Grandbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8586 Grandbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8586 Grandbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
