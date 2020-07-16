8586 Grandbury Place

Amenities

Now leasing a one of a kind home in Countrywood.



2624 Square Feet

Separate Dining Room

Open Eat In Kitchen With All Appliances

Wood and Tile Flooring

Stone Front Fireplace

Built-In Bookshelf

Carpet in all Bedrooms

Large Master Bedroom

Dual Sinks in Master Bath

2 Car Garage

Large Deck

Easy Access To Germantown Parkway, Rockcreek Parkway, and Chimney Rock.



Pets welcome.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/26/20

