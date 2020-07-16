836 Maury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautiful home today - Call to schedule to see this large spacious home. Enjoy the large front porch, and when you are dont relaxing there, enter the home and be amazed with all the space. It has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.The living room has a beautiful fireplace, Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. The home will come with a stove. Dont forget to visit the fenced in back yard, its plenty big for all your family gatherings. 'Call today to schedule a showing 901-260-0206 Ext. 1. ON:Y SMALL DOGS PERMITTED



(RLNE5856648)