Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

836 Maury Street

836 Maury Street · (901) 260-0206 ext. 1
Location

836 Maury Street, Memphis, TN 38107
Voillintine - Evergreen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 836 Maury Street · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful home today - Call to schedule to see this large spacious home. Enjoy the large front porch, and when you are dont relaxing there, enter the home and be amazed with all the space. It has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.The living room has a beautiful fireplace, Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. The home will come with a stove. Dont forget to visit the fenced in back yard, its plenty big for all your family gatherings. 'Call today to schedule a showing 901-260-0206 Ext. 1. ON:Y SMALL DOGS PERMITTED

(RLNE5856648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Maury Street have any available units?
836 Maury Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Maury Street have?
Some of 836 Maury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Maury Street currently offering any rent specials?
836 Maury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Maury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Maury Street is pet friendly.
Does 836 Maury Street offer parking?
No, 836 Maury Street does not offer parking.
Does 836 Maury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Maury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Maury Street have a pool?
No, 836 Maury Street does not have a pool.
Does 836 Maury Street have accessible units?
No, 836 Maury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Maury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 Maury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
