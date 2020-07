Amenities

MIDTOWN BUNGALOW AVAILABLE JULY 1ST - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS.



Great midtown bungalow with lots of charm, just minutes from the V&E Greenline and walking distance to Rhodes College and Crosstown Concourse. This house has two bedrooms and a shared hallway bathroom. The master bedroom has a large office/study/nursery off the back. Cute kitchen with laundry room and very large storage room. Fenced backyard and two car garage with large workshop/storage area.



Take a virtual tour of the house at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7e478HLLQQ&t=9s



