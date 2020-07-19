Amenities

pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 NEW BUILDS!!! COMING SOON!! Lawn Maintenance and Smart Home Technology Included! Estimated to be move in ready by August 1st! Pets are welcome, fees apply. - Click on link to understand the homeowner's vision: https://www.citypointbuilding.com/

Apply now to reserve your new home: https://www.rentcryeleike.com/greater-memphis-area

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY Included: Video Doorbell, Security System, High Speed Internet, Hi-Fi Speakers, Remote Appliance Control. Perfectly located one block away from Overton Square and Overton Park. Flats will have all top of the line finishes, all appliances will be included, 10ft ceilings and so so much more. Call our office if you have any questions 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm.



(RLNE5867225)