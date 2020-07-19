All apartments in Memphis
78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101

78 North Rembert Street · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 North Rembert Street, Memphis, TN 38104
Belleair Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 NEW BUILDS!!! COMING SOON!! Lawn Maintenance and Smart Home Technology Included! Estimated to be move in ready by August 1st! Pets are welcome, fees apply. - Click on link to understand the homeowner's vision: https://www.citypointbuilding.com/
Apply now to reserve your new home: https://www.rentcryeleike.com/greater-memphis-area
SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY Included: Video Doorbell, Security System, High Speed Internet, Hi-Fi Speakers, Remote Appliance Control. Perfectly located one block away from Overton Square and Overton Park. Flats will have all top of the line finishes, all appliances will be included, 10ft ceilings and so so much more. Call our office if you have any questions 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm.

(RLNE5867225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 have any available units?
78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 N. Rembert St. Unit 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
