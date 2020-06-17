Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

6748 Meadow Oak Place - Renovated To Perfection + European Style Condo + Turn Key Ready - Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Whispering Oaks Condominiums of East Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the spacious living room area with new floors throughout. The breakfast bar area includes new customized cabinets. The kitchen has a unique European style you will fall in love with. All stainless steel appliances are included, range, vent hood, dishwasher, refrigerator. A Haier Washer and dryer combo are included. The master bedroom and the updated bathroom are located upstairs. Fresh new paint throughout. Private patio, perfect for entertaining guests. Located near shopping centers and restaurants.



For showings please call our office at 901-820-4367



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent

No current evictions



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1854627)