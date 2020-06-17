All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 6748 Meadow Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
6748 Meadow Oak Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

6748 Meadow Oak Place

6748 Meadow Oak Place · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6748 Meadow Oak Place, Memphis, TN 38120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6748 Meadow Oak Place · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
6748 Meadow Oak Place - Renovated To Perfection + European Style Condo + Turn Key Ready - Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Whispering Oaks Condominiums of East Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the spacious living room area with new floors throughout. The breakfast bar area includes new customized cabinets. The kitchen has a unique European style you will fall in love with. All stainless steel appliances are included, range, vent hood, dishwasher, refrigerator. A Haier Washer and dryer combo are included. The master bedroom and the updated bathroom are located upstairs. Fresh new paint throughout. Private patio, perfect for entertaining guests. Located near shopping centers and restaurants.

For showings please call our office at 901-820-4367

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1854627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 Meadow Oak Place have any available units?
6748 Meadow Oak Place has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6748 Meadow Oak Place have?
Some of 6748 Meadow Oak Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6748 Meadow Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
6748 Meadow Oak Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 Meadow Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 6748 Meadow Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 6748 Meadow Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 6748 Meadow Oak Place does offer parking.
Does 6748 Meadow Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6748 Meadow Oak Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 Meadow Oak Place have a pool?
Yes, 6748 Meadow Oak Place has a pool.
Does 6748 Meadow Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 6748 Meadow Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 Meadow Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6748 Meadow Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6748 Meadow Oak Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln
Memphis, TN 38128
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop
Memphis, TN 38018
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir
Memphis, TN 38125
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St
Memphis, TN 38106
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl
Memphis, TN 38104
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr
Memphis, TN 38016

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity