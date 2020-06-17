Amenities
6748 Meadow Oak Place - Renovated To Perfection + European Style Condo + Turn Key Ready - Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Whispering Oaks Condominiums of East Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the spacious living room area with new floors throughout. The breakfast bar area includes new customized cabinets. The kitchen has a unique European style you will fall in love with. All stainless steel appliances are included, range, vent hood, dishwasher, refrigerator. A Haier Washer and dryer combo are included. The master bedroom and the updated bathroom are located upstairs. Fresh new paint throughout. Private patio, perfect for entertaining guests. Located near shopping centers and restaurants.
For showings please call our office at 901-820-4367
QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1854627)